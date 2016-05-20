Egypt's Sisi mourns victims of EgyptAir plane crash

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
CAIRO May 20 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his condolences on Friday to the families of victims who were on board an EgyptAir flight from Paris after the military found the plane's debris 290 km (180 miles) north of Alexandria.
"The presidency with utmost sadness and regret mourns the victims on aboard the EgyptAir flight who were killed after the plane crashed in the Mediterranean on its way back to Cairo from Paris," Sisi's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.