Egypt's Sisi mourns victims of EgyptAir plane crash

CAIRO May 20 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed his condolences on Friday to the families of victims who were on board an EgyptAir flight from Paris after the military found the plane's debris 290 km (180 miles) north of Alexandria.

"The presidency with utmost sadness and regret mourns the victims on aboard the EgyptAir flight who were killed after the plane crashed in the Mediterranean on its way back to Cairo from Paris," Sisi's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)

