European travel and leisure stocks fall after EgyptAir plane goes missing

LONDON May 19 European travel and leisure
stocks fell and underperformed a weaker, broader market on
Thursday after EgyptAir said a plane carrying more than 60
passengers and crew had gone missing.
The sector was also hit after holiday company Thomas Cook
reported a 5 percent drop in its summer bookings.
Thomas Cook shares slumped 16.5 percent, their
lowest level since March 2013, after saying that tourists had
shunned Turkey, its second-most popular destination last year.
Airline stocks also fell after an EgyptAir flight from Paris
to Cairo went missing on Thursday, disappearing from radar over
the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt's national airline said.
Officials with the airline and the Egyptian civil aviation
department told Reuters they believed the Airbus A320
probably crashed into the sea.
Shares in Airbus, Air France KLM, Lufthansa
, British Airways' owner International Consolidated
Airlines Group and Aeroports De Paris were all
down 0.4 to 1.6 percent.
Other stocks in the sector also fell, with Accor,
TUI and InterContinental Hotels down 1.8 to 3.7
percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index was
down 1.1 percent, underperforming a 0.8 percent fall on the
broader, pan-European STOXX 600 index.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)