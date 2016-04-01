Dating site eHarmony sees rev from new job portal late this year

| April 1
April 1 EHarmony on Friday launched a
recruitment portal, but the online matchmaker's long-promised
service will begin to generate revenue only late this year, a
company executive told Reuters.
The new website, called Elevated Careers, will be offered
free for job seekers for now, while companies looking to hire
can sign on for free trials, Dan Erickson, director of special
projects, said in an interview.
"I'd say that real dollars (from Elevated Careers) will be
focused on late fourth quarter," Erickson said.
EHarmony has already signed on at least two big partners for
six-month trials - AT&T Inc and American Airlines,
Erickson said, adding that organizations with a workforce of
around 1,000 would hypothetically pay $10,000 annually once the
service is priced.
"Our goal is to have 10 to 20 of those foundational partners
on board to help us continue to refine the technology and
pricing," he said.
EHarmony, which will enter the $6 billion-a-year online
career market dominated by LinkedIn and Monster
, will "match" job-seekers and employers using an
algorithm that will factor in skills, personality and values and
culture.
Chief Executive Neil Clark Warren said last year that the
company expects its recruitment business to account for about 60
percent of its total revenue within three years.
EHarmony had also expected 2015 revenue to grow in "high and
double-digit" percentages to between $275 million and $350
million.
In the online dating space, Los Angeles-based eHarmony
competes with Barry Diller-controlled Match Group Inc
which owns popular app Tinder and sites Match.com and OkCupid.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)