UPDATE 1-E-House sees Q3 revenue above Street view

Aug 17 Real estate services company E-House
China Holdings Ltd forecast third-quarter revenue above
analysts' estimates as its online business continues to show
robust growth.
The company sees revenue of $108-$110 million. Analysts, on
average, were looking $100.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings
of 3 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in line with
analysts' estimates.
Revenue rose 29 percent to $91.6 million. Revenue at its
online business -- China Real Estate Information Corp -- rose 56
percent to $52.8 million.
The Shanghai, China-based company's ADSs closed at $6.66 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
