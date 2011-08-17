UPDATE 1-E-House sees Q3 revenue above Street view

* Sees Q3 rev $108-$110 mln vs est $100.4 mln

* Q2 adj profit $0.03/ADS in line with estimates

* Q2 rev $91.6 mln vs est $85.1 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 17 Real estate services company E-House China Holdings Ltd forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates as its online business continues to show robust growth.

The company sees revenue of $108-$110 million. Analysts, on average, were looking $100.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings of 3 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in line with analysts' estimates.

Revenue rose 29 percent to $91.6 million. Revenue at its online business -- China Real Estate Information Corp -- rose 56 percent to $52.8 million.

The Shanghai, China-based company's ADSs closed at $6.66 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.