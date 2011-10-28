UPDATE 3-E-House to buy out CRIC in $960 mln deal

* Says will fund the deal with cash balances

* Deal valued at about $6.62 a share -- 22 pct premium

* CRIC ADS up 17 pct, E-House up 5 pct (Adds detail from CRIC statement in paragraph 3, shares)

Oct 28 Real estate services company E-House China Holdings Ltd said it will buy out China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC) in a deal valued at about $960 million, to provide a "one-stop" shop for property developers by bolstering its online presence.

Based on the stocks' Thursday's close, E-House China -- which already owns 54.1 percent of CRIC's shares -- offered $6.62 in cash and stock for each CRIC American Depository Share. The offer price is 22 percent more than CRIC's Thursday close.

CRIC, in a separate statement, said its board was considering forming a special committee of selected directors not affiliated with E-House to review the proposed deal.

E-House China, which offers services to the real estate industry, including primary sales agency, secondary brokerage, information and consulting, said it would use its own cash to fund the deal that is expected to add to its earnings.

Online company CRIC offers real estate information and consulting, online advertising and promotional events services.

"In today's real estate industry in China, developers increasingly demand more than a traditional sales agency service," Xin Zhou, E-House's executive chairman, said in a statement.

"Instead, (developers) favor a truly comprehensive and integrated one-stop solution, including offline agency and consulting, online advertising and promotion, and an e-commerce transaction platform."

After the merger, SINA Corp would hold about a quarter of E-House's outstanding shares -- becoming its largest shareholder, E-House said. E-House's Executive Chairman Zhou, and other senior management would own about a 20 percent stake.

American Depository Shares of Shanghai-based E-House China were up 5 percent at $8.76 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. CRIC's ADS were up 17 percent at $6.30 on Nasdaq. SINA Corp's shares were almost flat at $87.54. (Reporting by Fareha Khan and Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Viraj Nair)