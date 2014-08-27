BRIEF-Dupont to pay $1.275 mln penalty, $2.28 mln for improvements to processes, in resolving Clean Air Act case

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA
Aug 27 E I du Pont de Nemours and Co : * U.S. says Dupont to pay $1.275 million penalty, resolve clean air act
violations and protect communities and kanawha river near West Virginia
facility * U.S. Department of Justice, environmental protection agency say Dupont
settles over eight alleged releases of harmful levels of hazardous substances
from May 2006 to January 2010 * U.S. says Dupont to take corrective actions to prevent future harmful
releases * U.S. says Dupont estimates will spend $2.28 million to complete required
improvements to its safety, emergency response processes
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
BEIJING, April 28 Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric Co unit will continue operating normally despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.