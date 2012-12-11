BRIEF-Dupont shares up after announcing share buyback program

UPDATE 1-AirAsia X cleared for US flights, 1st Asian budget carrier to get nod
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
NEW YORK Dec 11 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co : * Shares up 2 percent in extended trade after announcing share buyback program
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.