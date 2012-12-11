版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Dupont shares up after announcing share buyback program

NEW YORK Dec 11 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co : * Shares up 2 percent in extended trade after announcing share buyback program

