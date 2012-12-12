BRIEF-Dupont CEO says U.S. fiscal cliff uncertainty causing her to spend less than expected for 2013 capex budget - interview

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
Dec 12 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co : * CEO says U.S. fiscal cliff uncertainty causing her to spend less than
expected for 2013 capex budget - interview * CEO says uncertainty around fiscal cliff negotiations harming business; wants
political leaders to "make up your mind" * CEO ellen kullman says personally willing to pay higher U.S. federal income
taxes * CEO says a partial compromise on U.S. fiscal cliff would dent U.S. gdp by one
point
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: