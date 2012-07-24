Greenlight's Einhorn says fund exited Best Buy, Dell in 2nd qtr

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 24 David Einhorn told investors his Greenlight Capital hedge fund sold out of computer maker Dell Inc in the second quarter as the stock "proved to be a disappointment," with non-PC business growth smaller than expected.
Einhorn, in a letter to investors obtained by Reuters, said the fund also exited retailer Best Buy Co "with a loss" as "unexpected problems emerged" that challenged its business. He cited the depletion of cash resources due to a $1.3 billion acquisition, a decline in profits from Best Buy's international business, and the dismissal of its CEO "over his personal conduct."
Greenlight Capital funds posted negative 3.2 percent returns, net of fees, in second quarter, bringing yearly net returns to 3.4 percent, the letter, dated July 23, said.
Einhorn said a short position in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters was a big winner in the quarter, with two other undisclosed short positions also helping performance.
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.