Einhorn's Greenlight discloses stake in chipmaker Micron

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 25 David Einhorn's hedge fund
Greenlight Capital reported a stake of about 23.02 million
shares in U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology,
according to a filing on Monday.
The disclosure of the stake, equivalent to about 2 percent
of Micron, comes after Einhorn said last week he had invested in
the chipmaker because it stands to benefit from industry
consolidation.
Einhorn made the comments, which contributed to a rally in
Micron's shares, in an interview aired on CNBC after speaking at
an investor conference in New York City that was closed to the
media.
At the end of July, Micron, based in Boise, Idaho, completed
its acquisition of failed Japanese memory chipmaker Elpida in a
move to create economies of scale and better challenge memory
chip leader Samsung Electronics.
After a deep memory chip price slump last year that led some
chipmakers to throttle back production, prices for DRAM and NAND
chips made by Micron, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix
have increased this year.
Shares of Micron rose 0.30 percent in extended trade
following Greenlight's disclosure. Earlier, Micron's stock
closed down 1.63 percent at $19.86 in regular trade on the
Nasdaq.