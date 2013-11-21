UPDATE 2-Loeb reveals $1 billion-plus stake in Japan's SoftBank

By Ross Kerber and Tim McLaughlin
Nov 21 Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb on
Thursday disclosed a $1 billion-plus stake in Japan's SoftBank
Corp at an investment conference, while another top
money manager warned in an interview of the "bubble-like"
conditions of some stocks.
Loeb was a speaker at the Robin Hood Investors Conference
along with hedge fund manager David Einhorn of Greenlight
Capital, who disclosed a stake in chipmaker Micron Technology
, lifting its shares 6.3 percent. Einhorn also defended
his stake in Apple Inc.
A spokeswoman for Third Point LLC confirmed via email that
Loeb, its chief executive, said at the conference Third Point
had a stake of "$1 billion plus" in SoftBank.
Einhorn mentioned holding several short positions and
captured the mood of many when he warned that while it is hard
to say if markets are in a bubble, certain stocks are behaving
in a "bubble-like fashion" for reasons such as lacking profits.
Einhorn did not name any specific companies.
Einhorn made the "bubble-like" comment in an interview on
CNBC after speaking at the conference in New York, which was
closed to the media.
Barry Sternlicht, chief executive officer of real-estate
investor Starwood Capital Group and also a speaker at the
conference, told CNBC he does not think there is a bubble in
housing.
But he added that markets in some cities "got way ahead of
themselves" as housing prices far outpaced job growth, such as
in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.
The conference was sponsored by The Robin Hood Foundation, a
New York City anti-poverty charity founded by Paul Tudor Jones
of Tudor Investment Corp.
Its board members include Sternlicht, Einhorn and other
well-known figures such as Laurence Fink, chief executive of
asset manager BlackRock Inc and Jeffrey Immelt, chief
executive of General Electric Co.
SOFTBANK AS ALIBABA PROXY
SoftBank and U.S. search firm Yahoo Inc both own
large stakes in Alibaba Group Holding, China's
largest e-commerce company. It is poised for an initial public
offering that could value the firm at more than $100 billion, in
turn driving up shares of its investors ahead of the offering.
For his part, Einhorn said he has taken a stake in Micron
because the chipmaker stands to benefit from industry
consolidation and defended his investment in Apple, citing the
company's software sales and technology, like the
fingerprint-reader in its new iPhone.
However, Einhorn said he remains short on Green Mountain
Coffee Roasters Inc, citing rising competition from
other makers of coffee-brewing packets, and short also on
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which he said will have
trouble raising prices to become more profitable.