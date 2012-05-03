UPDATE 1-Einstein Noah to review strategic alternatives

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Says mulling sale or merger of co
* Q1 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.11
* Q1 rev up 3.6 pct to $104.9 mln
* Shares up more than 29 pct aftermarket
May 3 Bagel maker Einstein Noah Restaurant Group will look at a possible merger or sale of itself, sending its shares up more than 29 percent in extended trade.
The company, whose brands include Einstein Brothers, Noah's and Manhattan Bagel, said Piper Jaffray will act as its financial adviser.
Greenlight Capital, which is headed by well-known hedge fund trader David Einhorn, and its affiliates own about a 64 percent stake in the company.
The company on Thursday reported a first-quarter net income of $3.2 million, or 19 cents per share, compared to $1.2 million, or 7 cents per share.
Excluding items the company reported earnings of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit of 11 cents a share.
Earnings rose on improved gross margins as the company cut cost cuts and introduced more options on its menu.
Einstein Noah shares rose to $18.09 on Thursday in after market trade.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS