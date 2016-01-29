CORRECTED-FDA approves Eisai's drug Halaven for type of soft tissue cancer (Jan. 28)

(Corrects paragraph 1 in Jan. 28 story to drop words "which has
no approved treatment so far")
Jan 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Eisai Co Ltd's drug derived from sea sponge
for a rare type of soft tissue cancer.
The drug, Halaven, was approved for use in patients who have
undergone chemotherapy with drugs derived from a type of
bacteria, the FDA said on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1ZWmPRo)
Halaven, derived from a marine sponge called Halichondria
okadai, was approved in 2010 for treating advanced breast
cancer.
Liposarcoma affects fat cells in soft tissues such as
muscles, tendons, blood vessels, lymph vessels and nerves, and
the tumor cannot be removed through surgery.
In a late-stage study, patients receiving Halaven had
survival rate of 15.6 months compared with 8.4 months for those
given chemotherapy drug, dacarbazine.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)