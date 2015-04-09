Japan's Eisai to cut about 450 jobs in U.S.

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
April 9 Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co Ltd said it would cut about 25 percent, or about 450 jobs, in the United States as part of a realignment to create a more efficient and focused company.
The company's U.S. unit Eisai Inc employs about 1,800 people in the United States, according to its website, across operations such as research and development, manufacturing, sales and administration.
Eisai does not have plans to close any of its main offices or facilities in the United States, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.