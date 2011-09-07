版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Eisai brings in SFJ to help develop thyroid cancer drug

TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's No.4 drug maker Eisai Co said on Wednesday it will conduct Phase III studies of its thyroid cancer drug E7080, also known as lenvatinib, with U.S.-based SFJ Pharmaceuticals.

Eisai said the study will be funded by SFJ, with Eisai to pay milestone payments to SFJ. Eisai will retain commercial rights to the drug.

The Japanese drug maker said the pact with SFJ is a new type of agreement aimed at accelerating late-stage clinical development of its pipeline while taking advantage of external resources. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

