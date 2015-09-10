El Al signs intent to buy, lease 15 Boeing Dreamliners

JERUSALEM, Sept 10 El Al Israel Airlines
said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of
understanding to buy and lease 15 new Dreamliner aircraft from
Boeing in a deal worth $800-$900 million for its biggest
ever plane order.
El Al - which has an all-Boeing fleet - said it was
examining various options to finance the purchase. A final
agreement must be signed by Oct. 30 or another agreed-upon date,
it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Israel's flag carrier last month said it had opened talks
with Boeing to buy and lease new fuel-efficient 787-8 and 787-9
aircraft for delivery between the first half of 2017 through
2020.
The planes will replace a fleet of ageing 747-400 and 767
aircraft and will operate on medium- and long-haul routes,
including lucrative North American and Asian destinations.
El Al said the mix between buying and leasing the aircraft
will be determined when the deal is finalised.
El Al has an option to buy 13 more 787-10 planes.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)