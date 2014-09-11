El Salvador opens books on 12-year US dollar bond

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - The Republic of El Salvador has opened books on a new 12-year benchmark-sized US dollar bond, setting initial price thoughts in the area of 6.75%, according to a source.
The sovereign, rated Ba3/BB-/BB-, will use proceeds from the sale to repay local LETES notes.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue, which will price as soon as possible.
