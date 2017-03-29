UPDATE 1-El Salvador Congress approves law prohibiting metals mining

(Adds background)
SAN SALVADOR, March 29 El Salvador's Congress on
Wednesday approved a law prohibiting all metal mining projects
in a bid to protect the poor Central American country's
environment and natural resources.
The new law, which enjoyed cross-party support from 70
lawmakers, blocks all exploration, extraction and processing of
metals, whether in open pits or underground.
The legislation prohibits the use of toxic chemicals like
cyanide and mercury and makes permanent an executive order
passed by former President Antonio Saca in 2009 and renewed by
subsequent administrations.
Several regions of the country have attracted interest from
international gold and silver mining companies.
In October, El Salvador won an arbitration at the World
Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID) against the Australian-Canadian miner
OceanaGold Corp, which was seeking $250 million over
the 2009 denial of an extraction permit.
In its decision, the ICSID ordered the company to pay El
Salvador $8 million for legal costs.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria and Gabriel Stargardter)