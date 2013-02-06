版本:
BRIEF-Elan says FY earnings rise to $220 mln

DUBLIN Feb 6 Elan Corporation PLC : * Announces that it has agreed to restructure the tysabri collaboration with

Biogen Idec Inc * Says posted FY revenues $1.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased by over 30

percent to $220 million

