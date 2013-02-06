版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Elan shares up 8 percent after Tysabri restructuring

LONDON Feb 6 Elan Corporation PLC : * Shares up 8 percent after restructuring Tysabri ownership deal with Biogen

Idec

