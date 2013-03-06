版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Elan says proposal by Royalty Pharma remains an indication of interest

LONDON, March 6 Elan Corporation PLC : * Proposal" by royalty pharma remains an indication of interest, is highly

conditional * The "proposal" by royalty pharma remains an indication of interest * Any credible proposal" which may be made by royalty pharma or any other party

will be considered * Source Text :

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐