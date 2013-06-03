版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 4日 星期二 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. judge temporarily blocks Royalty Pharma consummating/closing Elan tender offer

LONDON, June 3 COURT DOCUMENT: * U.S. judge enters temporary restraining order blocking Royalty Pharma from

consummating/closing Elan tender offer - court document * U.S. judge sets June 11 hearing on preliminary injunction

