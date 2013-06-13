BRIEF-Royalty Pharma says offer for Elan may lapse

BRIEF-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 mln
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 13 Royalty Pharma: * As of June 12 holders of 276 million Elan ADS,or over 70% of Elan ADS held in street name,voted on Elan proposals * Based on its review of those votes,it currently believes that item 4 - share repurchase program will be approved * Elan shareholders should be aware that Royalty Pharma'S offer may lapse (be withdrawn) as early as Monday,June 17 * Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Minecraft introduces Minecraft Coins, which can be bought using in-app purchases on device; coins let creators set flexible prices, take share of sale Source text : http://bit.ly/2ojvqD6 Further company coverage:
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period