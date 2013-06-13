版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-Royalty Pharma says offer for Elan may lapse

LONDON, June 13 Royalty Pharma: * As of June 12 holders of 276 million Elan ADS,or over 70% of Elan ADS held in street name,voted on Elan proposals * Based on its review of those votes,it currently believes that item 4 - share repurchase program will be approved * Elan shareholders should be aware that Royalty Pharma'S offer may lapse (be withdrawn) as early as Monday,June 17 * Source text for Eikon:
