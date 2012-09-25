版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's puts Elan rating under review for upgrade

Sept 25 Elan Corporation PLC : * Moody's rates elan's sr. notes b1; under review for upgrade * Rpt-moody's rates elan's sr. notes b1; under review for upgrade

