2013年 5月 24日

Elan prices $850 million senior notes

DUBLIN May 24 Irish drug firm Elan will issue $850 million worth of senior notes at par, the company said on Friday.

The debt, with a coupon of 6.25 percent, matures in 2021. The offer will close on May 31.
