UPDATE 1-Elan completes sale of Tysabri stake to Biogen

DUBLIN, April 2 Irish drugmaker Elan
closed the sale of its 50 percent stake in multiple sclerosis
(MS) drug Tysabri on Tuesday, clearing the way for it to return
cash to investors, spend on acquisitions and stave off an
approach for the company.
Under a deal announced in February, Biogen Idec
will take full ownership of the blockbuster drug for an upfront
payment of $3.25 billion plus royalties of up to 25 percent on
future sales.
Elan plans to give shareholders one-fifth of that royalty
share as well as a further $1 billion from a share buyback, and
spend what is left on a series of acquisitions that would
effectively reinvent itself as a company.
However, U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma
attempted a $6.6 billion approach for the Dublin-based company,
which U.S. group Johnson & Johnson holds an 18 percent
stake in.
Elan rejected Royalty Pharma's offer and will seek approval
from shareholders next week to commence its share buyback. The
company also said on Tuesday that it would redeem $600 million
of debt maturing in 2019.
Royalty said in February that it reserved the right to
reduce its indicative approach, worth $11 per Elan share, if
Elan made any share buyback or redemption.
For Biogen, the deal boosts its MS business at a crucial
time for the U.S. company, which last month won approval from
European regulators for a new pill to treat the debilitating
neurological disease.
The oral drug BG-12, to be sold under the brand name
Tecfidera, is one of the most highly anticipated new drug
approvals for the pharmaceuticals industry in 2013, with
analysts predicting billions of dollars a year in sales.