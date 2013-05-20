Royalty Pharma ups offer for Elan to $12.50/shr

LONDON May 20 U.S. investor Royalty Pharma
raised its offer to $12.50 per share for Irish
drugmaker Elan on Monday, representing a premium of 45
percent to Elan's enterprise value, it said.
The company said it was offering $4.6 billion for Elan's
Tysabri Royalty, a 42 percent premium to the $3.25 billion price
at which Elan sold half of its interest in Tysabri to its U.S.
partner Biogen Idec. The increased offer is now all
cash.
Royalty said the new offer was conditional on Elan
shareholders voting against a $1 billion drug royalties deal
with U.S. firm Theravance, which it said was pursued
"in haste and without critical confidential information."
Royalty said it believed Elan had "dramatically overpaid" in
the transaction.