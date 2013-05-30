Elan says has 'Plan B' if shareholders reject deals

DUBLIN May 30 Elan said on Thursday it would
present shareholders with an alternative strategy if they reject
a string of deals it announced recently and thereby make it more
likely that Royalty Pharma will acquire the Irish
drug firm.
Royalty last week increased a hostile cash bid for Elan to
$12.50 per share from $11.25, but made the new offer conditional
on Elan shareholders rejecting the series of defensive
transactions at a meeting due to be held on June 17.
"If the shareholders have a different opinion, I think what
you will see is Elan immediately announce Plan B," Chief
Executive Kelly Martin told a news conference, adding that there
were different opinions among shareholders on one deal struck
earlier this month with U.S. company Theravance.