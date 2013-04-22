UPDATE 1-Elan board unanimously rejects Royalty Pharma bid

* Elan says bid grossly undervalues future prospects
* Royalty bid fell to $11.25 a share after share buyback
DUBLIN, April 22 The board of Irish drugmaker
Elan unanimously rejected a formal bid from Royalty
Pharma on Monday, saying the U.S. investment firm's
offer of $11.25 a share grossly undervalues the company.
Royalty last week lowered its bid for Elan to $11.25 a share
from an earlier $12 per share offer, pricing in the result of a
$1 billion share buyback by Elan. The $12 per share offer had
valued Elan at up to $7.3 billion, and had been sweetened from
an initial proposal.
Elan, which claimed last month that most of its shareholders
did not view Royalty's original proposal as worth consideration,
said shareholders were strongly advised to take no action in
relation to the bid.
"The offer from Royalty Pharma grossly undervalues Elan's
current business platform and our future prospects. As a result
the Board unanimously and without reservation rejected the
offer," Elan chairman Robert Ingram said in a statement.
Royalty's offer is conditional upon it receiving the backing
of no less than 90 percent of Elan shareholders.
Those odds were complicated last week when U.S. healthcare
firm Johnson & Johnson cut its stake in Elan to 4.9
percent from 18 percent after it accounted for over 90 percent
of all shares purchased in the buyback.
Analysts were divided as to whether the buyback result
signaled confidence in Elan's plans to reinvent itself through a
series of acquisitions, or speculation that Royalty would
eventually return with a higher bid.
Elan sold its 50 percent interest in lucrative multiple
sclerosis drug Tysabri for $3.25 billion plus future royalties
to U.S. partner Biogen Idec in February, and wants to
spend the bulk of the money on acquisitions.
Royalty argues that Elan's management does not have a track
record of deals, and has urged shareholders to put pressure on
the board to accept its offer. It wants to add the royalty
rights to Tysabri - worth hundreds of millions of dollars
annually - to its large stable of royalty streams.
Elan, left with just one experimental drug in its pipeline
following the Tysabri deal, improved the terms of its own plan
last month by offering shareholders up to 20 percent of future
royalties from the blockbuster MS drug.
However, Royalty could also factor in Tysabri's future
performance via a contingent value right (CVR) that would reward
Elan shareholders should Tysabri hit certain sales milestones,
two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.