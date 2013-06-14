UPDATE 2-Irish drug firm Elan puts itself up for sale

* Seeks to fend off hostile bid by Royalty Pharma
* Elan has attracted interest from other companies - source
By Sam Cage and Jessica Toonkel
DUBLIN/NEW YORK, June 14 Irish drug company Elan
put itself up for sale on Friday, seeking to fend off a
hostile bid by Royalty Pharma that shareholders will
consider next week.
Elan urged its shareholders not to accept Royalty's current
offer, worth a potential $8 billion, but said the U.S. company
would be able to participate in the formal sale process if it so
wishes.
"Elan Corporation ... today announced that it is proceeding
with a formal sale process in light of the expressions of
interest received to date," the company said in a statement.
Elan has interest from "more than one interested party,"
according to a source familiar with the situation, who wished to
remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the
media. These companies have drugs coming to market and are
interested in using Elan's royalties to finance research and
development and take advantage of Ireland's low 12.5 percent tax
rate for future products, according to the source.
By putting itself up for a sale, Elan hopes to force Royalty
Pharma to join the sales process or walk away. Royalty's bid
lapses on Monday if Elan shareholders approve any one of the
four resolutions proposed by Elan, including a proposed $200
million share buy-back.
On Thursday, Royalty said by its count, shareholders were
going to approve the buy-back..
Under Irish Takeover Panel rules, Royalty will not be
permitted to submit another hostile bid for Elan for 12 months
once its current offer lapses. Royalty is appealing the Irish
Takeover Panel's decision to force its offer to lapse if all
four resolutions fail. That hearing is scheduled for Wednesday
.
Royalty's current bid offers $13 in cash per share as well
as a contingent value right that could add a further $2.50 per
share if blockbuster drug Tysabri hits certain sales milestones.
Royalty Pharma believes that the only reason Elan has
announced a sales process is to deflect Royalty's own offer, the
company's CEO said in a statement Friday morning.
Royalty Pharma has not heard from Elan or its financial
advisers, Royalty CEO Pablo Legorreta said in the e-mailed
statement.
"If shareholders want to have the option to choose between
Royalty Pharma's offer or a sale process, they should vote
against all four of Elan's proposals, especially the share
repurchase program," the firm said in its statement.
Elan's shares in New York were trading around $13.50 in late
morning trading, up more than 8 percent on the day.