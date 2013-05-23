UPDATE 2-Elan rejects Royalty's $6.4 bln raised offer

* Elan says new bid continues to grossly undervalue company
* Royalty cuts acceptance threshold from 90 pct previously
* Irish firm's fate likely to be decided at June 17 meeting
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 23 Elan rejected Royalty
Pharma's increased $6.4 billion bid on Thursday,
shortly after the U.S. firm cut the acceptance bar for its
latest offer to 50 percent plus one share.
Royalty raised its hostile cash bid to $12.50 per share on
Monday, from $11.25 previously, but made the new offer
conditional on Elan shareholders rejecting at a meeting due to
be held on June 17 the series of defensive transactions recently
announced by the Irish drug firm.
Royalty, which had said on Monday it reserved the right to
reduce the acceptance threshold from 90 percent, has described
Elan's efforts to reinvent itself through a series of
acquisitions and debt deals as hasty and ill-conceived.
Elan fought back after its board met to discuss the revised
bid on Thursday and said the offer continued to grossly
undervalue the company and its future prospects, and urged
shareholders to take no action.
"This offer is no more than an opportunistic attempt to
acquire our company at a substantial discount at our
shareholders' expense," Elan chairman Bob Ingram said in a
statement.
"Put simply, for Royalty Pharma to win, you our shareholders
must lose."
Elan rejected the previous bid, which it described as a
"nuisance," and is determined to keep its independence by
plotting its own fresh course. It announced its second major
drug deal inside a week on Monday.
Elan sold its 50 percent interest in Tysabri, a multiple
sclerosis drug, to U.S. partner Biogen Idec in February
for $3.25 billion plus royalties of up to 25 percent, and used
the proceeds to reward investors through a share buyback and to
fund its spending spree.
It agreed to buy two private drug firms this week, quickly
following on from a separate $1 billion deal announced last week
to buy 21 percent of the royalties that U.S. company Theravance
receives from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).
Royalty, which buys royalty rights on patented drugs, is
keen to add lucrative revenues from Tysabri to its stable of
streams that includes rheumatoid arthritis drugs Humira and
Remicade.
While Royalty said it is offering a 42 percent premium to
the $3.25 billion Elan sold its interest in Tysabri for, Elan
believes it is not properly valuing the drug and told
shareholders on Thursday that they risked losing out substantial
future income if they accepted Royalty's offer.