公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 14日 星期五 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Royalty says Elan Ads holders seen rejecting deals

DUBLIN, June 14 Royalty Pharma: * Royalty pharma - says elan ads holders decisively vote against theravance and

aop transactions * Royalty pharma - says statement on Elan egm resolutions based on

81 percent of U.S. shareholders votes

