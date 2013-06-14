BRIEF-Royalty says Elan Ads holders seen rejecting deals

BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
DUBLIN, June 14 Royalty Pharma: * Royalty pharma - says elan ads holders decisively vote against theravance and
aop transactions * Royalty pharma - says statement on Elan egm resolutions based on
81 percent of U.S. shareholders votes
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said "let's wait and see" when asked about reports that President Jacob Zuma was set to remove him, as he arrived back from an investor roadshow in Britain on Zuma's orders.