DEALTALK-Elan's share buyback in focus as it fights $8 bln takeover

NEW YORK, June 10 For Elan Corp Plc's
stockholders, a proposed share buyback may not be as friendly
as it appears.
The Irish drugmaker, in the middle of an increasingly bitter
and complicated fight against hostile suitor Royalty Pharma, has
announced a $200 million share buyback, a program that has the
potential to kill a takeover by Royalty Pharma.
Royalty Pharma, a U.S. investment firm, raised its bid on
Friday for the third time to as much as $15.50 per share, or
around $8 billion. It has conditioned its buyout offer on a
rejection by Elan shareholders of all proposals put forward by
the drugmaker for a June 17 shareholder vote.
Shareholders are to vote on two of the acquisitions that
Elan announced after Royalty Pharma's initial approach in
February, including a $1 billion deal with U.S. biotech company
Theravance Inc that has been criticized by some
analysts for being too expensive.
Elan shareholders, however, are also to vote on two other,
seemingly uncontentious, proposals - a drug spin-off aimed at
cutting operating costs and the share buyback, which is almost
always considered beneficial to shareholders under normal
circumstances.
Under terms of Royalty Pharma's offer, shareholder approval
of any one of the four resolutions would force Royalty Pharma to
walk away from the bidding, depriving shareholders of the Elan's
most eager suitor as it considers a sale of itself.
The Dublin-based company, which has resisted an approach
from Royalty Pharma for more than three months, on Monday
rejected Royalty's latest increased offer and said for the first
time it was assessing inquiries from other parties.
Elan attracted the interest of several mid-sized drug
companies and would be open to a cash offer of $15.50 per share,
a source with knowledge of the situation said. Royalty's third
increased bid consists of $13 cash per share, plus an extra
$2.50 that would be contingent on multiple sclerosis drug
Tysabri's hitting certain sales milestones.
SHAREHOLDERS PLAN TO VOTE "NO"
To keep Royalty Pharma in the bidding, a handful of Elan's
large institutional shareholders plan to vote against all four
resolutions, including the proposed buyback, the investors said
in the past few days.
The shareholders, who asked not to be named because they
were not authorized to speak with the media, said they have
decided to oppose the four resolutions because Royalty Pharma's
bid is a better option than relying on Elan to grow through
acquisitions.
Royalty Pharma and Elan declined to comment.
In May, Elan said it would pay $1 billion for 21 percent of
the royalties that Theravance Inc receives from
GlaxoSmithKline Plc for respiratory drugs, the first in
a series of defensive transactions that Elan negotiated last
month to fight off Royalty Pharma.
Elan also agreed to acquire AOP Orphan, an Austrian company
that focuses on rare diseases, for around $340 million. A third
deal was the $40 million acquisition of a 48 percent ownership
interest in Dubai-based start-up NewBridge Pharmaceuticals.
In addition to those three acquisitions, Elan has said it
would spin off a drug in development for Alzheimer's disease
into a new company.
Elan's chairman admitted shareholder opinions differed on
the Theravance deal but said that there was unanimous support
for the drug spin-off.
Royalty Pharma has been critical of the value of the
acquisitions and said its offer for Elan would lapse if Elan
shareholders approved the transactions.
However, Royalty Pharma worries that investors critical of
the acquisitions may still vote for the drug spin-off or share
buyback, effectively forcing out Royalty Pharma, according to
people familiar with the situation.
Royalty Pharma is partly to blame for its own predicament.
When Royalty Pharma sweetened its offer in May for the
second time, the firm stated that its then $6.4 billion bid was
conditional on shareholders' voting down any of the resolutions
at the June 17 meeting, even though it was just referring to the
Theravance and AOP acquisitions.
Last week, the Irish Takeover Panel confirmed that if Elan
shareholders accept any of the resolutions, including the drug
spin-off or share buyback, Royalty Pharma's offer would be null
and void. The takeover panel also ruled that Royalty cannot
amend the conditions.
Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has
recommended that shareholder vote against all four proposals for
that reason.
"In aggregate, the inconsistent management of cash return to
shareholders, the time frame over which the Theravance, AOP
Orphan and NewBridge transactions were negotiated, and the lack
of a fiduciary out in the Theravance transaction, don't readily
support a conclusion that this was a coherent process designed
to create shareholder value," ISS wrote last week.