UPDATE 1-Elan strikes $1 bln royalty deal with Theravance

* Elan to acquire newly approved Breo as part of $1 bln deal
* Irish drugmaker to announce further deals in due course
* Looks to outmanoeuvre Royalty with second shareholder
dividend
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 13 Elan stepped up its bid
to keep its independence on Monday by agreeing a $1 billion deal
to buy 21 percent of the royalty that U.S. company Theravance
receives from GlaxoSmithKline for its
respiratory drugs.
The Irish drugmaker last month rejected a $5.7 billion bid
from Royalty Pharma and has made a series of moves to
frustrate the bid, contingent on 90 percent acceptance, since
the U.S. investment firm declared its interest in February.
The latest move sees Elan spend some of the $2 billion it
has at its disposal following the sale of its share in Tysabri,
the multiple sclerosis drug whose lucrative revenue stream
Royalty Pharma wants to get its hands on through its bid. Elan
has maintained royalty rights of up to 25 percent in Tysabri.
"The Theravance transaction is an important next step in the
implementation of our strategy," chief executive Kelly Martin
said in a statement.
"It is, however, only one piece of the equation and to that
end, we intend to make further announcements regarding other
assets and specific opportunities in the near future."
The deal hands Elan a chunk of Theravance's interest in four
late stage molecules, including Breo, a new chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment that was approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
Anoro, a potentially more profitable COPD drug Theravance is
developing with Britain's Glaxo, is also part of the deal along
with another experimental drug awaiting approval, Vilanterol VI,
and MABA '081, which has completed phase II trials.
The approval of Breo, which will compete with Glaxo's
twice-daily asthma and COPD drug Advair, a roughly $8
billion-a-year drug, means the deal will be earnings' accretive
for Elan from next year, the Dublin-based company said.
Theravance, in which Glaxo has a 27 percent shareholding,
has separate royalty agreements in place for each molecule. It
will receive 15 percent of the first $3 billion sales of Breo
and up to 10 percent of Anoro, if is approved.
Analysts expect Breo, or Relvar as it would be called if
approved outside the U.S., to generate annual sales of $559
million by 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. Anoro is
expected to generate peak annual sales of nearly $1.4 billion.
Elan said it would pass on one-fifth of all royalties from
the Theravance deal to its shareholders, matching the dividend
they are already set to receive through the royalty stream Elan
maintains in Tysabri following its $3.25 billion sale to former
U.S. partner Biogen Idec.
Elan shareholders, whom the company have already rewarded
through a $1 billion share buyback, have until May 31 to make up
their minds on Royalty Pharma's $11.25 per share bid.