UPDATE 2-Elbit Systems Q2 beats forecast, sees better H2

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Aug 16 The chief executive of Israeli group Elbit Systems forecast an improved second half of 2011 after the defence electronics maker beat estimates for adjusted net profit and revenue in the second quarter.

"We talk about a crisis, but wherever there is a crisis there is risk but also opportunity," President and chief executive Joseph Ackerman told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"We do see some countries where we expect defence budgets to decline, but in others we see growth, like in Asia-Pacific, and ... we have a good presence in those areas."

Latin America is another region helping to compensate for the drop in defence spending in other markets, he said.

Elbit's activities in Europe and Israel will be stable, he said, while acquisitions will boost its growth in the United States.

Though spending on expensive platforms is declining, governments are buying electronics, intelligence technology such as unmanned air vehicles and command and control systems, the areas in which Elbit specialises. As a result, Ackerman is optimistic for the future of Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm.

"The second half of 2011 will be better than the first half in both growth and profit," he said.

"Due to growth of the backlog and due to what I said -- that the second half will be better than the first half -- there is a basis for cautious optimism for 2012."

Following a series of acquisitions, Elbit is seeking more opportunities with companies that can bring new technology or access to new customers.

"We are looking very carefully in many areas, and once we find one we won't hesitate to buy," he said. "All acquisitions we make will be done using Elbit's resources. I'm not planning any public offering to fund those acquisitions ... We won't dilute our shares."

In the long term, Elbit is focusing its research on reducing the weight of its products as well as more sophisticated electro-optics and various intelligence tools.

Elbit's shares were down 1.9 percent at 147.6 shekels in afternoon trading, compared with a 1.6 percent drop in the blue-chip TA-25 index.

"The company was one quarter ahead of our expectations for an increase in sales," said Migdal Capital Markets analyst Eran Junger, who rates Elbit shares "buy" with a 211 shekel price target.

"It seems that the rise in the orders backlog in 2010 is expressed already this quarter and ends the impact of the stagnation in the orders backlog in 2009."

Net profit in the second quarter slipped to $38.9 million from $44.8 million a year earlier. Excluding one-off items, net profit rose to $50.4 million from $48.7 million.

Revenue increased to $691.6 million from $603.3 million.

Elbit was forecast to earn an adjusted $42 million on revenue of $658 million in a Reuters poll.

The company's backlog of orders increased to $5.65 billion from $5.45 billion at the end of 2010.

Elbit will pay a dividend of 36 cents a share for the quarter.