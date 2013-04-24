版本:
Israel's Elbit wins $40 mln African intelligence systems deal

JERUSALEM, April 24 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $40 million contract to supply intelligence analysis and cyber defence systems to an African country over the next two years.

The systems support every stage of the intelligence process, including the collection of the data from multiple sources, databases and sensors, processing of the information, supporting intelligence personnel in the analysis and evaluation of the information and disseminating the intelligence to the intended recipient, Elbit said.
