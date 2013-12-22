Elbit gets $229 mln Australian battle management system deal

BRIEF-Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
JERUSALEM Dec 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said it was awarded follow-on contracts worth $229 million to supply battle management systems to Australia's Department of Defence.
The project will be performed over a three year period by Elbit Systems of Australia, the company said on Sunday.
* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
* To support Puma Biotechnology's expanded access program for PB272 (neratinib) in United States
* Roche launches antibody test to aid in diagnosis of challenging prostate cancer cases