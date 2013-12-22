版本:
Elbit gets $229 mln Australian battle management system deal

JERUSALEM Dec 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said it was awarded follow-on contracts worth $229 million to supply battle management systems to Australia's Department of Defence.

The project will be performed over a three year period by Elbit Systems of Australia, the company said on Sunday.
