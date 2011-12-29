Elbit gets $35 mln in settlement with Georgia

JERUSALEM Dec 29 Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said on Thursday it has received $35 million as part of a lawsuit settlement with the Georgian government.

Georgia will also return to Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, certain equipment and sub-systems that were supplied to Georgia in the past, Elbit said in a statement.

The settlement will not have a material impact on Elbit's financial results, it said.

Elbit last April filed a $100 million lawsuit against the government of Georgia in the High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom, alleging Georgia's failure to pay amounts due to the company in connection with deliverable items under several contracts signed in 2007.