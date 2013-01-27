版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 27日 星期日 16:08 BJT

Elbit Systems gets $35 mln Israel defence contract

JERUSALEM Jan 27 Elbit Systems won a $35 million contract from Israel's Defence Ministry for the development of advanced features for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The systems will be supplied within three years, Elbit , Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Sunday.

The deal is in addition to contracts awarded by the Defence Ministry for the supply of Hermes 900 UAS and maintenance services in 2012.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐