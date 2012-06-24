Elbit Systems wins $62 mln Korean Air Force contract

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 24 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems has said it won a contract valued at $62 million to upgrade the Korean Air Force C-130 transport aircraft.
The project will be carried out over four years in cooperation with aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries, Elbit said in a statement.
Under the deal, the C-130 aircraft will be installed with various types of advanced electronic systems, while Elbit will also convert the existing analogue cockpit to digital.
"This new contract is expected to further enhance capabilities of the Korean Air Force," said Yoram Shmuely, co-general manager of Elbit's aerospace division.
"The global demand for transport aircraft upgrades and the experience we have accumulated in performing various similar projects such as the previous program for the Korean C-130, as well as programs for the Romanian C-130 and the Brazilian C-95, position us as favourably for similar projects to follow," he added.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.