Elbit System wins Brazilian army contract worth $100 mln

JERUSALEM Jan 8 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Sunday its Brazilian subsidiary Ares won a contract worth about $100 million to supply remote controlled weapon stations to the Brazilian army.

The weapons stations, named REMAX, will be supplied over a five-year period and an initial production order, valued at approximately $7.5 million, has been received, Elbit said.

Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said there has been growing demand across the world for the remote controlled weapon stations. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)