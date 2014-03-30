版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 30日 星期日

Elbit Systems gets $163 mln European defence contract

TEL AVIV, March 30 Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a contract worth about $163 million from a European country for the supply of defence electronic systems for ground applications.

The contract will be carried out over three years, Elbit said in a statement. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
