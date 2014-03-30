Elbit Systems gets $163 mln European defence contract

BRIEF-K12 Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* K12 Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $222.5 million
TEL AVIV, March 30 Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a contract worth about $163 million from a European country for the supply of defence electronic systems for ground applications.
The contract will be carried out over three years, Elbit said in a statement. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
NEW YORK, April 27 Investors ramped up their exposure to U.S.-based international-focused stock funds on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.
April 27 Duracell, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing a Missouri wholesaler of illegally selling gray market versions of its copper-top alkaline batteries.