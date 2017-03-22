Elbit Systems wins $100 mln deal from Israel's Defence Ministry

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won a $100 million contract from Israel's Ministry of Defence for the supply of advanced radio systems.
Elbit Systems will manufacture and provide hundreds of radio systems over five years. Elbit said it is expected to receive an additional order to provide repair and maintenance services for 15 years.
To help handle the new contract, Elbit will expand its manufacturing and maintenance site in the southern city of Arad to include 100 employees.
The maintenance activity will be performed under an outsourcing model. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm