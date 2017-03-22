版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 16:57 BJT

Elbit Systems wins $100 mln deal from Israel's Defence Ministry

TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won a $100 million contract from Israel's Ministry of Defence for the supply of advanced radio systems.

Elbit Systems will manufacture and provide hundreds of radio systems over five years. Elbit said it is expected to receive an additional order to provide repair and maintenance services for 15 years.

To help handle the new contract, Elbit will expand its manufacturing and maintenance site in the southern city of Arad to include 100 employees.

The maintenance activity will be performed under an outsourcing model. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐