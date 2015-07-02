Israel's Elbit Systems wins $150 mln Benelux contract

TEL AVIV, July 2 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday a subsidiary
won a contract worth $150 million from the Dutch Ministry of
Defence to supply advanced systems for infantry soldiers in the
Benelux countries.
The contract will be carried out over five years. Elbit
Systems Land and C4I Ltd will serve as the programme's prime
contractor and Thales Netherlands BV will be its main
sub-contractor. Other local companies will take part.
The Smart Vest programme is a co-operation between the
soldier modernisation programmes of the Benelux countries:
Netherlands' VOSS, Belgium's BEST and Luxemburg's COMPASS. It
will provide ground soldiers with a light-weight system to
enhance survivability and safety while increasing their
capabilities in the digital battlefield.
The programme will include wearable, protective systems for
the soldier, command and control systems, specialised displays
and vehicle systems.
