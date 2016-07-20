版本:
Israel's Elbit Systems wins $30 mln in European defence contracts

TEL AVIV, July 20 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Elbit Systems was awarded contracts totalling $30 million to supply advanced thermal-imaging observation systems to a country in Europe.

* The systems will serve all army command levels from the dismounted soldier to the headquarters command and will be supplied over one year.

* Among the systems are long view CR observation systems with day and night capabilities.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)

