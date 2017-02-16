Elbit Systems wins $102 mln U.S. Army mortar fire systems deal

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
TEL AVIV Feb 16 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Thursday its American subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, won a deal worth as much as $102 million from the United States Army to provide and maintain mortar fire control systems.
The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, if fully ordered, will be carried out over five years.
Elbit said the shipment of mortar fire control systems - both mounted and dismounted - along with a lightweight handheld mortar ballistic computer, will improve the accuracy of mortars.
In November, Elbit won a five-year contract worth as much as $103 million for the production of mortar weapons systems for the U.S. Army. (Reporting by Yuval Ben-David; Editing by Steven Scheer)
