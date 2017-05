TEL AVIV, April 2 (Reuters) -

* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Sunday its U.S. subsidiary won a contract worth about $50 million from the U.S. Navy to provide the Helmet Display and Tracker System for the MH-60S fleet of helicopters.

* The work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and completed by June 2021. The contract is for an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity and an initial order of $14.2 million was received. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)