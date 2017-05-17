版本:
Israel's Elbit Systems wins $166 million U.S. Army contract

JERUSALEM, May 17 (Reuters) -

* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.

* Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said its U.S. subsidiary was awarded the contract, which will be performed primarily in Fort Worth, Texas, over a five-year period. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
