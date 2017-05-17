Israel's Elbit Systems wins $166 million U.S. Army contract

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
JERUSALEM, May 17 (Reuters) -
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.
* Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said its U.S. subsidiary was awarded the contract, which will be performed primarily in Fort Worth, Texas, over a five-year period. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.