Israel's Elbit sets up energy firm for civilian transportation

TEL AVIV, July 7 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday it is
establishing a new company based on its own energy technology
for transportation.
The new company, to be headquartered in Israel, will develop
energy solutions for civilian transportation applications.
An international strategic investor from the automotive
industry, will invest 16 million euros ($18 million) in return
for 20 percent of the new company's shares and will grant the
new company rights in several of its energy-related
technologies. Elbit did not name the investor.
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)