Israel's Elbit sets up energy firm for civilian transportation

TEL AVIV, July 7 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday it is establishing a new company based on its own energy technology for transportation.

The new company, to be headquartered in Israel, will develop energy solutions for civilian transportation applications.

An international strategic investor from the automotive industry, will invest 16 million euros ($18 million) in return for 20 percent of the new company's shares and will grant the new company rights in several of its energy-related technologies. Elbit did not name the investor. ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)