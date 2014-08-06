版本:
Israel's Elbit Systems Q2 results

Aug 6 Israel's Elbit Systems :

* Q2 non-GAAP EPS $1.23 vs $1.19

* Q2 revenue $702.6 million vs $702.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $718.7 mln, EPS ex-items view $1.22 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
